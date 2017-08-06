BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Holly Bradshaw sixth in pole vault
Heartbreak as GB's Bradshaw sixth in pole vault
- From the section Athletics
Watch as Great Britain's Holly Bradshaw finishes sixth in the pole vault final, while Greece's Katerina Stefanidi's wins with 4.82m at the World Athletics Championships in London.
World Athletics Championships 2017
