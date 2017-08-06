BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Thompson held drive phase too long - Johnson
Analysis: Johnson on Thompson's shock defeat
- From the section Athletics
Michael Johnson pre-race favourite Elaine Thompson lost the women's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships because she "held the drive phase" too long.
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired