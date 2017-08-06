BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: NZ's Tom Walsh wins surprise shot put gold
NZ's Walsh wins surprise shot put gold
- From the section Athletics
New Zealand's Tom Walsh beats Joe Kovacs of the United States to claim gold with a throw of 22.03m in the men's shot put final in London.
World Athletics Championships 2017
