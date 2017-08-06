World Championships 2017: Tori Bowie claims 100m gold in thrilling final

Media playback is not supported on this device Bowie wins dramatic 100m gold with Thompson fifth

USA's Tori Bowie stormed to World Championships 100m gold from Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Dafne Schippers as Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was left empty-handed.

A night after American Justin Gatlin shocked Usain Bolt in the men's final, Bowie went one better than a year ago in Rio as her perfect dip on the line nicked the race from Ta Lou by one-hundredth of a second.

Am I really the world champion? Tori Bowie, world 100m champion

Jamaican favourite Thompson, who had looked peerless in winning her semi-final earlier in the evening, had a start even worse than Bolt's and appeared to lose her stride twice as she faded into fifth.

Ivory Coast's Ta Lou initially thought she had it won, but her personal best of 10.86 was good enough only for silver, the Netherlands' Schippers coming through for bronze in 10.96.

Having won gold in both the 100m and 200m in Rio, Thompson came to London Stadium as the fastest woman in the world in 2017.

Her defeat is thus arguably even a bigger shock than Bolt's, capping a hugely disappointing two days for Jamaica, the dominant force in sprinting over the past nine years.

"I feel the hard work has finally paid off," Bowie told BBC Sport. "I couldn't be more happy. It hasn't even sunk in. Am I really the world champion?"

And on falling over after dipping at the line, she said: "I'm a bit bit sore but I'm pretty sure it is nothing major. Most championships I've won with dips so why not dip tonight."

The photo finish illustrates how close Bowie and Ta Lou were as they crossed the line

Thompson left in blocks

Bolt's race had been lost with his reaction time from the blocks of 0.183 seconds, the slowest in the field.

And Thompson made exactly the same mistake, getting out in a horrible 0.2 seconds, and she would never recover.

Ta Lou, streaking away in lane four, left Michelle-Lee Ahye in three and Rosangela Santos on her right behind.

Had she lent into the line the title would have been hers. But Bowie, coming through late on the outside just as Gatlin had 24 hours, threw herself into the final few metres, and while the effort sent her tumbling to the track it proved critical.

Thompson does not even have the consolation of the 200m to aim for, her bemusement afterwards shared by the thousands of Jamaican supporters in the stadium who had come expecting a measure of payback for Bolt's great disappointment.

Van Niekerk on track once again

The night after the final individual race of Usain Bolt's career, Wayde van Niekerk - the man many hope will replace the retiring Jamaican as a superstar of the sport - eased into Monday night's 400m final.

The reigning world champion, Olympic champion and world record holder won his semi-final in 44.22 secs from Baboloki Thebe's 44.33, with Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas taking his in 43.89 to set a new national record and Botswana's Isaac Makwala - who earlier this summer became the first man in history to run a sub-44-second 400m and a sub-20-second 200m (19.77) on the same day - also impressing with 44.30.

While talented young American Fred Kerley made it through as a fastest loser, Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith missed out despite a much improved run, his 44.74 only good enough for fourth behind Van Niekerk.

His compatriot Andy Pozzi, the third fastest man British sprint hurdler in history, missed out on a place in the 110m hurdles final as Olympic champion Omar McLeod confirmed his position as gold medal favourite in winning his semi-final, Aries Merritt, Balazs Baji and Garfield Darien also impressing.

Neither Guy Learmonth nor Elliot Giles could progress from an 800m semi won by Poland's Adam Kszczot from Nijel Amos.

But 21-year-old Kyle Langford stepped up in style as he judged the second semi perfectly to come past four rivals in the home straight and take automatic qualification with a fine second place.

And New Zealand's Tomas Walsh, bronze medallist at the Olympics a year ago, took shot put gold with 22.03m ahead of USA's Joe Kovacs and Croatia's Stipe Zunic.