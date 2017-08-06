BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Cram and Johnson go head-to-head over Gatlin
Cram and Johnson go head-to-head over Gatlin 'the villain'
Watch Michael Johnson question Steve Cram why American Justin Gatlin is being singled out as the "villain" over other dopers in the sport.
World Athletics Championships 2017
