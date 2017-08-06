BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Kyle Langford qualifies for 800m final following superb finish
GB's Langford reaches 800m final with brilliant finish
Watch Great Britain's Kyle Langford's surge down the home straight to qualify for the 800m final at the World Athletic Championships.
