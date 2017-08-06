BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Andrew Pozzi fails to make 110m hurdles final
GB's Pozzi fails to make 110m hurdles final
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi fails to qualify for the final of the 110m hurdles - finishing fourth in his semi-final at the World Athletics Championships.
