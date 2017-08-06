BBC Sport - World Championships 2017: Geoffrey Kirui wins marathon as GB's Callum Hawkins comes fourth
Kirui wins marathon as GB's Hawkins comes fourth
Athletics
Geoffrey Kirui of Kenya wins the men's marathon at the World Championships in London, with Britain's Callum Hawkins running a personal best to finish fourth - equalling the best-ever marathon performance by a British male in the event.
World Athletics Championships 2017
