BBC Sport - Justin Gatlin: 100m world champion on Usain Bolt, booing crowd and his 'surreal' victory

Gatlin on boos, Bolt and 'surreal' moment he won 100m final

Justin Gatlin tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan why he thinks he was booed during his 100m final win at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, and says the night belonged to Usain Bolt.

WATCH MORE: Watch: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Top videos

Video

Gatlin on boos, Bolt and 'surreal' moment he won 100m final

Video

Watch: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Video

Sand angels, friendship goals and day two funnies

Video

Bolt 'sad' not to deliver in final 100m race

Video

Highlights: Bairstow & Anderson put England in control

Video

'Spectacular' Stokes catch removes Rabada

Video

Analysis: Bolt reviews his shock defeat

Video

KJT back in medal contention after 200m

Video

Bolt's race fell apart - Johnson

Video

Litherland REMYCA beat AFC Liverpool in FA Cup qualifier

Video

Bolt said I didn't deserve boos - Gatlin

Video

Reformed drug addict Manyonga wins long jump gold

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired