BBC Sport - Justin Gatlin: 100m world champion on Usain Bolt, booing crowd and his 'surreal' victory
Gatlin on boos, Bolt and 'surreal' moment he won 100m final
- From the section Athletics
Justin Gatlin tells BBC Sport's Dan Roan why he thinks he was booed during his 100m final win at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, and says the night belonged to Usain Bolt.
