BBC Sport - World Championships 2017: Bahrain's Rose Chelimo wins marathon gold
Bahrain's Chelimo wins marathon gold
- From the section Athletics
Bahrain's Rose Chelimo wins gold in the women's marathon as American Amy Cragg sprints to earn bronze at the World Championships in London.
World Athletics Championships 2017
