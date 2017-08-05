BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Katarina Johnson-Thompson fastest in heptathlon 200m
KJT back in medal contention after 200m
- From the section Athletics
Watch Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson go fastest in the 200m to finish day one of the heptathlon in fourth place.
World Athletics Championships 2017
