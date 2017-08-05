BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt 'sad' not to deliver in final 100m race
Bolt 'sad' not to deliver in final 100m race
- From the section Athletics
Usain Bolt says his start "killed him" and he feels sad not to deliver for the fans after finishing third in his last ever 100m at the World Championships in London.
World Athletics Championships 2017
