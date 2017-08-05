BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Lithuania's Andrius Gudzius wins discus gold
Lithuania's Gudzius wins discus gold
Lithuania's Andrius Gudzius takes gold in the men's discus final at the World Championships in London with a throw of 69.21m beating Sweden's Daniel Stahl into silver by just 2cm.
World Athletics Championships 2017
