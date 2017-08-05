BBC Sport - London 2017: Yohan Blake wins semi-final as GB's Reece Prescod impresses
GB's Prescod surges back to make 100m final
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Reece Prescod stages a late surge to finish second behind Yohan Blake in his 100m semi-final to reach the final.
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired