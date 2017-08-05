BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Sand angels, friendship goals and day two funnies

Sand angels, friendship goals and day two funnies

Watch the weird and wonderful moments from day two of the World Athletics Championships, including Luvo Manyonga's unique celebration and an upside down hedgehog.

WATCH MORE: Analysis: Bolt reviews his shock defeat

Available to UK users only.

World Athletics Championships 2017

Video

Sand angels, friendship goals and day two funnies

Video

Watch: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Video

Bolt 'sad' not to deliver in final 100m race

Video

Analysis: Bolt reviews his shock defeat

Video

Reformed drug addict Manyonga wins long jump gold

Video

Bolt's race fell apart - Johnson

Video

Bolt said I didn't deserve boos - Gatlin

Video

KJT back in medal contention after 200m

Video

Impressive Muir through to 1500m final

Video

Bolt finishes second to secure final spot

Video

GB's Prescod surges back to make 100m final

Video

Ayana wins women's 10,000m gold

Video

Lithuania's Gudzius wins discus gold

Video

High jump disappointment for Johnson-Thompson

Video

Van Niekerk coasts through 400m heat

Video

Farah wins world 10,000m title for third time in a row

Video

Thiam & Rodriguez impress in heptathlon high jump

Video

Bolt through with 'very bad' run

Video

Farah joy at 'amazing' night

Video

Does Farah get the respect he deserves?

Video

Muir cruises into 1500m semi-finals

Video

Analysis: Bolt not in control - Johnson

Video

A poem for London 2017

Video

You can't ask for more - Bolt's parents on Usain

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired