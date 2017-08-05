BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Sand angels, friendship goals and day two funnies
Sand angels, friendship goals and day two funnies
- From the section Athletics
Watch the weird and wonderful moments from day two of the World Athletics Championships, including Luvo Manyonga's unique celebration and an upside down hedgehog.
WATCH MORE: Analysis: Bolt reviews his shock defeat
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired