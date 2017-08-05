BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017 :Usain Bolt reviews his shock defeat

Analysis: Bolt reviews his shock defeat

Watch Usain Bolt review his 100m final defeat by Justin Gatlin after the Jamaican finished third in his final race.

WATCH MORE: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Analysis: Bolt reviews his shock defeat

Video

Watch: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Video

Bolt 'sad' not to deliver in final 100m race

Video

Bolt's race fell apart - Johnson

Video

Bolt said I didn't deserve boos - Gatlin

Video

KJT back in medal contention after 200m

Video

Impressive Muir through to 1500m final

Video

GB's Prescod surges back to make 100m final

Video

Bolt finishes second to secure final spot

Video

Highlights: Bairstow & Anderson put England in control

Video

'Spectacular' Stokes catch removes Rabada

Video

High jump disappointment for Johnson-Thompson

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Wakefield Closed Circuit Ride - St Thomas a Becket
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired