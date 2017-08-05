BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Justin Gatlin wins 100m gold as Usain Bolt is third
Watch: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt
- From the section Athletics
Watch as Justin Gatlin creates a major shock at the World Athletics Championships by beating Usain Bolt in the 100m final.
WATCH MORE: Impressive Muir through to 1500m final
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired