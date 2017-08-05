World Championships 2017: Usain Bolt beaten by Christian Coleman in semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Bolt finishes second to secure final spot

World Athletics Championships on the BBC Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times

Usain Bolt ran under 10 seconds for the second time in 2017, finishing behind American Christian Coleman to qualify for the World Championship 100m final.

The Jamaican started slowly to run 9.98 as Coleman won the semi-final in 9.97.

Great Britain's Reece Prescod came from last place in his semi to clock 10.05 and qualify behind Yohan Blake (10.04).

American Justin Gatlin - twice banned for doping - was again booed by the crowd but qualified behind Akani Simbine for Saturday's 21:45 BST final.

South Africa's Simbine produced 10.05 to improve on Friday's heats when he needed a fastest-loser place to progress, while Gatlin managed 10.09.

BBC Sport commentator Steve Cram said: "I was chatting to the American team management before the race and they were playing down Gatlin, saying he'd been changing too much in his set-up before the event, and that wasn't a Gatlin performance. One of the slowest semi-finals he will have run to make a final."

'Young man, I'll see you in the final'

Prescod produced a stunning recovery to finish second from lane nine

Briton's James Dasaolu (10.22) and CJ Ujah (10.12) placed fifth and fourth respectively to exit, as Prescod produced an "amazing performance", according to BBC Sport pundit Michael Johnson.

"He overcame his start, kept his focus, executed his race and ran through the field," said Johnson.

Bolt, meanwhile, reeled in his rivals after a sluggish drive from blocks he said were troublesome to his start on Friday.

He ended close to Coleman - the fastest man in the world this year - as both men eased down near the line.

BBC Sport's Darren Campbell said: "Bolt, again, was so slow to react at the gun and was behind Coleman but then he went into another gear.

"Bolt started to have his little look across as if to say 'young man I'm here and I'll see you in the final'."