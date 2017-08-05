BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt finishes second in 100m semi-final
Bolt finishes second to secure final spot
- From the section Athletics
Watch as defending champion Usain Bolt reaches the 100m final after finishing second to Christian Coleman in the semi-finals.
World Athletics Championships 2017
