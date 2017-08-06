BBC Sport - 2017 World Championships: Katarina Johnson-Thompson moves into third after long jump
Johnson-Thompson moves into third after long jump
- From the section Athletics
Katarina Johnson-Thompson leaps 6.56m in the long jump to move up into third overall in the heptathlon at the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.
