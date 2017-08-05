BBC Sport - Katarina Johnson-Thompson: High jump disappointment for GB heptathlete at World Championships

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has a surprise early exit from the high jump discipline after failing to clear 1.86m in the second event of the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in London.

