BBC Sport - Katarina Johnson-Thompson: High jump disappointment for GB heptathlete at World Championships
High jump disappointment for Johnson-Thompson
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson has a surprise early exit from the high jump discipline after failing to clear 1.86m in the second event of the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in London.
