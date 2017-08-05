BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Wayde van Niekerk coasts through 400m heat
Van Niekerk coasts through 400m heat
- From the section Athletics
Watch as Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk "coasts" through to the 400m semi-finals at the World Championships after finishing first in his heat.
World Athletics Championships 2017
