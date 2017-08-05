BBC Sport - World Championships 2017: Nafissatou Thiam & Yorgelis Rodriguez impress in high jump
Thiam & Rodriguez impress in heptathlon high jump
Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam and Yorgelis Rodriguez of Cuba impress in the high jump discipline of the heptathlon, clearing 1.95m to go first and second respectively after two events at the World Championships in London.
