Farah defends world 10,000m title again

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah claimed World Championship 10,000m gold for a third successive time with a stunning display at London Stadium.

The Briton edged to the front with 800m to go and despite being almost tripped on his last lap, clocked 26 minutes and 49 seconds - his best time since 2011.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda was second in 26:49.94 with Kenya's Paul Tanui third in 26:50.60.

Friday night's victory was Farah's sixth world title overall.