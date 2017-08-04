BBC Sport - Performance poet Solomon OB with "Bridging the Tracks" ahead of London 2017.
A poem for London 2017
- From the section Athletics
Performance poet Solomon OB with "Bridging the Tracks" as London gets set to host the 2017 World Athletics Championships.
