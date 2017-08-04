BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Laura Muir qualifies in 1500m heats

Muir cruises into 1500m semi-finals

Laura Muir qualifies for the 1500m semi-finals on the first day of the World Athletics Championships at London Stadium.

