Usain Bolt's Donegal-born manager Ricky Sims says the Jamaican sprint star is still holding out hope he could forge a second sporting career as a footballer after his retirement.

Sims told BBC Radio Foyle that that Bolt has had "quite a lot of interest from famous football clubs".

Bolt will end his athletics career at the World Championships in London where he hopes to win 100m and 4x100m gold medals.

