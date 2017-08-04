BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt not in control - Michael Johnson
Analysis: Bolt not in control - Johnson
- From the section Athletics
Michael Johnson says Usain Bolt was not in control of his 100m heat despite qualifying for the semi-finals at the World Championships at London Stadium.
