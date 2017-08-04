BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Mo Farah wins historic 10,000m world title
Farah wins world 10,000m title for third time in a row
- From the section Athletics
Watch four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah win his third consecutive gold in the 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships at London Stadium.
WATCH MORE: Bolt through with 'very bad' run
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired