BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Ciara Mageean laments 1500m heats 'disaster'

Devastated Mageean laments world 1500m heats 'disaster'

A devastated Ciara Mageean expresses her disappointment after coming in last of the 13 finishers in heat one of the women's 1500m on the opening day of the World Championships in London.

"That race was a disaster - I'm good enough to qualify for the semi-finals and battle for the final but that just wasn't me out there. I'm very disappointed," said the Portaferry athlete after her race on Friday night.

"Everything was going really well this season. I was going from strength to strength and to not make it out of the rounds is a disaster."

