World Championships 2017: Mo Farah joy at 'amazing' night
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Sir Mo Farah describes an "amazing" night at the London Stadium where he claimed his third consecutive world championship 10,000m title in a thrilling race.
World Athletics Championships 2017
