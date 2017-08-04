BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt 'more vulnerable than ever' - Michael Johnson

Bolt is more vulnerable than ever - Johnson

Michael Johnson says Usain Bolt is "more vulnerable" than ever at the 2017 World Athletics Championships, but says he would not bet against the Jamaican to retain his 100m world title in London.

WATCH MORE: Relive Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Bolt is more vulnerable than ever - Johnson

Video

Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream

Video

Relive Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009

Video

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Video

Wie birdies 18th to set course record 64

  • From the section Golf
Video

Sneaky fox stops play at Lord's

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1997-2002

Video

Highlights: Rossouw inspires Hampshire to easy win

Video

Bolt, belief & black cabs - athletics' new star Van Niekerk

Video

How Asher Smith's 'metal friends' helped her make London

Video

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired