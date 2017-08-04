World Championships 2017: Ciara Mageean facing tough 1500m opener

Ciara Mageean (left) is the fifth fastest on season's bests of the athletes in her heat

Ciara Mageean looks to be facing a tough first-round 1500m heat (19:35 BST) on the opening evening of the World Championships in London.

Mageean's opponents will include South Africa's Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya and defending world champion and world record holder Genzebe Dibaba.

Kenyan's Winny Chebet, with a 3:59.16 PB, is also there with Poland's European champion Angelika Cichocka.

Only the top six will be guaranteed semi-finals qualification.

On lifetime bests Mageean, 25, is the third fastest in the field but to give that some context, Semenya's fastest time of 4:01.99 is slower than the Portaferry runner's mark of 4:01.46 set in Paris last August.

Cichocka's PB (4:01.61) is also marginally slower that Mageean's but the Pole is a quality performer having won last year's European outdoor title when the Irishwoman earned a bronze medal.

Women's 1500m a loaded event

Moroccan Rababe Arafi (4:01.75) is faster this season that Mageean while the field includes performers such as Britain's Jessica Judd (4:05.20) and American Kate Grace (4:03.59) whose personal bests are probably not a true reflection of their potential.

Australia's experienced championship performer Zoe Buckman, Canadian 4:03.97 athlete Nicole Sifuentes and Ethiopia's Fantu Worku will also hope to get in the qualification mix.

Mageean's best time this season of 4:03.57 set in the mile race at the Diamond League meeting in London is the fifth fastest in the field so she will believe that she is capable of progressing to Saturday's semi-finals.

However, she will almost certainly have to perform to her best to progress to the semi-finals of a loaded event which also includes Kenya's Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, Dutch star Sifan Hassan, Britain's Laura Muir, German talent Konstanze Klosterhalfen plus Ethiopian duo Gudaf Tsegay and Besu Sado.

Rio Olympic semi-finalist Mageean being drawn in heat one also probably reduces her chances of clinching a fastest loser's spot if she does finish outside the top six.