BBC Sport - GB athletes CJ Ujah, Eilidh Doyle & Laviai Nielsen sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'
GB athletes sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'
- From the section Athletics
GB athletes including CJ Ujah, Eilidh Doyle and Laviai Nielsen sing their hearts out while playing our 'Silent Karaoke' game.
WATCH MORE: GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks
How to follow the World Athletics Championships 2017 across BBC Sport
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired