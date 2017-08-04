BBC Sport - GB athletes CJ Ujah, Eilidh Doyle & Laviai Nielsen sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'

GB athletes sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'

GB athletes including CJ Ujah, Eilidh Doyle and Laviai Nielsen sing their hearts out while playing our 'Silent Karaoke' game.

WATCH MORE: GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

How to follow the World Athletics Championships 2017 across BBC Sport

