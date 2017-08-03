BBC Sport - Toni Minichiello criticises Ed Warner's reign as UK Athletics chief

Minichiello criticises departing Warner over coaches

Toni Minichiello, Jessica Ennis-Hill's former coach, has criticised outgoing UK Athletics chief Ed Warner's reign at the organisation.

"I sat with Ed Warner in a hotel in Berlin and he said to me 'Britain only has two world-class coaches, what are we going to do?'" said Minichiello.

"If you recognise that, what are you going to do about it? And the bottom line is: nothing.

"He didn't employ more coaches, didn't push the education process, didn't professionalise coaching so that he'd leave a legacy of coaches out there doing work, employed in clubs - he didn't take the opportunity, yet he spotted it in 2009."

UK Athletics and Warner have yet to respond to a BBC request for comment.

Warner will leave UK Athletics after 11 years at the end of the 2017 World Championships in London, which run from 4-13 August.

