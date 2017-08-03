BBC Sport - Usain Bolt: Michael Johnson & Jessica Ennis-Hill recall first time they saw Bolt run
Do you remember the first time you saw Bolt?
- From the section Athletics
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt is one of the greatest athletes of all time.
Olympic gold medallists Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Nafissatou Thiam and Wayde van Niekerk recall the first time they saw the Jamaican sprinter run, plus a tribute from his friend and musician Sean Paul.
READ MORE: Can Bolt sign off with gold at London 2017?
