BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

As Usain Bolt prepares to bow out of athletics at the World Championships in London, musician and fellow Jamaican Sean Paul tells BBC Sport about the first time he met the world's fastest man.

How to follow the World Athletics Championships 2017 across BBC Sport

World Athletics Championships 2017

Video

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Relive Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow

Video

Rutherford sets new goals after missing Worlds

Video

'Wearing gold shoes put pressure on me'

Video

Relive Britain's famous 4x400m relay win in 1991

Video

How Ennis-Hill created World Championships history

Video

120 miles a week & chasing a bike - Farah's training regime

Video

Hitchon impresses Ennis-Hill with hammer training

Video

My worst season for injuries in 10 years - Rutherford

Video

Brendan Foster: A Life in Athletics

Audio

Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Bolt wins 100m in 9.95secs in Monaco

Video

'People will seek to cheat' - Coe cannot promise clean Worlds

Video

Monaco Highlights

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Ujah runs sub-10-second 100m

Video

Walker Bosworth smashes world record

Video

Farah beats Mechaal to win men's 3,000m

Video

GB's O'Hare wins thrilling 1500m

Video

Muir second in mile with personal best

Video

Thompson beats Schippers to win women's 100m

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired