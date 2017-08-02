World Athletics Championship 2017: Injured Paul Pollock ruled out of marathon

Paul Pollock (second from left) was the leading Irishman in 34th spot at the Rio Olympics

Holywood runner Paul Pollock has been forced to pull out of Sunday's marathon at the World Championships in London because of injury.

Pollock overcome a hip injury earlier this season but revealed on Wednesday that he had suffered two metatarsal stress fractures over the last week.

The 31-year-old, Ireland's leading finisher at the Rio Olympics in 32nd spot, said that he was "gutted".

He improved his personal best to 2:15.30 in Japan earlier this year.

Pollock's confirmed his withdrawal in a tweet, where he made clear his huge disappointment after missing out on what is effectively the closest an Irish athlete can get to a 'home' major championships.

Paul Pollock believed he was in personal best shape heading into the World Championships

The Northern Irishman performed creditably at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow when his time of 2:16.42 left him in 21st position.

With Pollock ruled out, Raheny's Mick Clohisey and Clare man Sean Hehir will represent Ireland in Sunday's race.

Pollock's absence leaves Ciara Mageean as the only Northern Ireland athlete in the Irish team.

The 11-strong team does include Donegal athletes Mark English and Brendan Boyce.