BBC Sport - London 2017: Dina Asher-Smith grateful to be at World Championships

Asher-Smith grateful to be at London 2017

Spinter Dina Asher-Smith says she is "eternally grateful" to be able to compete at the 2017 World Championships in London just months after breaking her foot.

READ MORE:Asher-Smith breaks foot in training

World Athletics Championships 2017

Video

Asher-Smith grateful to be at London 2017

Video

Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history

Video

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

Audio

Preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Relive Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow

Video

Rutherford sets new goals after missing Worlds

Video

'Wearing gold shoes put pressure on me'

Video

Relive Britain's famous 4x400m relay win in 1991

Video

How Ennis-Hill created World Championships history

Video

120 miles a week & chasing a bike - Farah's training regime

Video

Hitchon impresses Ennis-Hill with hammer training

Video

My worst season for injuries in 10 years - Rutherford

Video

Brendan Foster: A Life in Athletics

Video

Watch: Bolt wins 100m in 9.95secs in Monaco

Video

'People will seek to cheat' - Coe cannot promise clean Worlds

Video

Monaco Highlights

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Ujah runs sub-10-second 100m

Video

Walker Bosworth smashes world record

Video

Farah beats Mechaal to win men's 3,000m

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired