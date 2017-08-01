BBC Sport - Usain Bolt says if athletes keep doping the sport will die
If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt
- From the section Athletics
Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that if athletes keep doping, the sport will die.
