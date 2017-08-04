Jessica Ennis-Hill is one of Great Britain's most successful athletes, having won three world heptathlon titles as well as Olympic gold at London 2012.

She initially trained to be a sprinter, until she was introduced to the multi-discipline heptathlon by her coach Toni Minichiello - despite her initial doubts.

