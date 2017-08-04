World Championships 2017: Medal table and GB medallists

Mo Farah won gold in the mens 10,000m on the opening night of the World Athletics Championships
World Athletics Championships on the BBC
Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August
Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times

There are 48 gold medals on offer over 10 days of competition at the 2017 World Championships in London.

Great Britain won four gold medals for the first time at a World Championships two years ago, courtesy of Mo Farah's distance double, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford.

Those victories helped the British team finish fourth in the medal table, behind Kenya, Jamaica and the USA.

But with Ennis-Hill now retired and Rutherford injured, how many medals will they win in London?

2017 Medal table (top 10)

Rank Country Gold SilverBronze Total
1Great Britain and N.I.1001
2Uganda0101
3Kenya0011

2017 British medallists

Friday 4 August

Men's 10,000m

Gold - Mo Farah (Great Britain and N.I.) 26:49.51

Silver - Joshua Kiprui Chepegei (Uganda) 26:49.94

Bronze - Paul Kipngetich Tanui (Kenya) 26.50.60

