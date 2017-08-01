BBC Sport - Daryll Neita, Dina Asher Smith, Desiree Henry & Asha Philip talk Love Island and pizza
GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's 4x100m women's relay team Daryll Neita, Dina Asher-Smith, Desiree Henry and Asha Philip talk Love Island, pizza and rubber ducks.
WATCH MORE: Relive Britain's famous 4x400m relay win in 1991
READ MORE: How to follow the World Athletics Championships 2017 across BBC Sport
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired