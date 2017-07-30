BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Jessica Ennis-Hill on returning after childbirth
How Ennis-Hill created World Championships history
Jessica Ennis-Hill recalls her journey from Olympic gold to becoming a mother and then returning to the pinnacle of her sport, winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in 2015.
Watch the full interview in The Heroes of Super Saturday: Jess, Mo & Greg on BBC One, Sunday 30 July, at 22:30 (BST).
Available to UK users only.
