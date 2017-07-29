BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Mo Farah on the sacrifices of being a champion
120 miles a week & chasing a bike - Mo's training regime
- From the section Athletics
Mo Farah explains the sacrifices required to win and retain Olympic gold ahead of the World Athletics Championships which start in London on 4 August.
Watch the full interview in The Heroes of Super Saturday: Jess, Mo & Greg on BBC One, Sunday 30 July, at 22:30 (BST).
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired