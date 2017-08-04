BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009
Relive Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009
- From the section Athletics
Over the course of this week, Michael Johnson has picked his top five World Championships moments. At number one is Usain Bolt's record-breaking 100m victory in 2009 in Berlin.
