BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Usain Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009

Relive Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009

Over the course of this week, Michael Johnson has picked his top five World Championships moments. At number one is Usain Bolt's record-breaking 100m victory in 2009 in Berlin.

How to follow the World Athletics Championships 2017 across BBC Sport

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Relive Bolt's historic 100m win in 2009

Video

Highlights: Dutch end England Euro dream

Video

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Video

Sneaky fox stops play at Lord's

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1997-2002

Video

Highlights: Rossouw inspires Hampshire to easy win

Video

Bolt, belief & black cabs - athletics' new star Van Niekerk

Video

How Asher Smith's 'metal friends' helped her make London

Video

When Usain Bolt partied with Sean Paul

Video

Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history

Video

'Can we have our ball back?' - Wessels hits six out of ground

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired