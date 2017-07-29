BBC Sport - Jessica Ennis-Hill amazed by Sophie Hitchon hammer throw technique

Hitchon impresses Ennis-Hill with hammer training

Jessica Ennis-Hill talks to Sophie Hitchon about her training ahead of the World Athletic Championships in London.

READ MORE: Jessica Ennis-Hill - Inside 'Super Saturday' at London 2012

Watch Jessica Ennis-Hill and the Next Generation on BBC Two, Saturday at 16:30 (BST).

Top videos

Video

Hitchon impresses Ennis-Hill with hammer training

Video

Highlights: Roland-Jones stars as England take control

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Roland-Jones has De Kock caught by Stokes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Frampton 'gutted' after Gutierrez fight cancelled

  • From the section Boxing
Audio

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Stokes reaches fifth Test century with a six

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB come from third to defend world relay title

Video

Patriotic Palmer on his dad-inspired helmet

Video

My worst season for injuries in 10 years - Rutherford

Video

Cook out lbw as England toil in Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England win to reach quarters

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired