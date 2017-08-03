BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Relive one of the greatest long jump battles
Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history
- From the section Athletics
Throughout this week, Michael Johnson picks his top five World Championships moments. At number two is Carl Lewis and Mike Powell's epic long jump battle in 1991.
READ MORE: World Athletics Championships 2017: BBC TV, radio and online coverage
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired