BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Relive one of the greatest long jump battles

Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history

Throughout this week, Michael Johnson picks his top five World Championships moments. At number two is Carl Lewis and Mike Powell's epic long jump battle in 1991.

READ MORE: World Athletics Championships 2017: BBC TV, radio and online coverage

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1992-1997

Video

'Can we have our ball back?' - Wessels hits six out of ground

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

Watch: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Audio

Dermot Reeve: How cocaine ruined my life

Video

Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Video

Dettori's son to make pony jockey debut

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired