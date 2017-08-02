BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995
Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995
- From the section Athletics
Michael Johnson picks his top five World Championships moments. At number three is his own 200m and 400m double from the 1995 Gothenburg championships.
