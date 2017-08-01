BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Fraser-Pryce wins 100m at Moscow 2013

Relive Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow

Over the course of this week, Michael Johnson picks his top five World Championships moments. At number four is Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow in 2013.

